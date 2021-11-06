National Pension Service Acquires 15,566 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $205,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

