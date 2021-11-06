Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Everi posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. Everi has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

