Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.92.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.