Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.92.
GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
