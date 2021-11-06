$0.38 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.51. 64,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $325.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

