The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.97-2.01 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $48.57. 670,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

