Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.
In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,758. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
