Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,758. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

