Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.67. 94,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,052. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $336.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Ajax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Great Ajax worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.