Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

HAL stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $24.69. 7,423,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

