Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,546. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $88.11 and a 12 month high of $155.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.