First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $15.81. 445,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

