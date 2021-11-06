PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $721,563.93 and $705.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,273,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

