UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,182.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $87,182.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00083373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00078837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00100257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,858.49 or 1.00253838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.89 or 0.07192053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022403 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

