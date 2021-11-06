Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,676. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.79.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

