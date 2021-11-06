Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.19

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $279.59 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

