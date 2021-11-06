Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $292.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.63 and its 200-day moving average is $287.42. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

