SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $344.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.43.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

