Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Amundi purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $173.45. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.