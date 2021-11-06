Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,825,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

