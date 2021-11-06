MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $513.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.00 and a 200-day moving average of $424.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

