Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.44% of Otis Worldwide worth $502,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.