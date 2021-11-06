88,772 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $86.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

