IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.03 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report $707.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.51. 257,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

