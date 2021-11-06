Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.29. 874,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.