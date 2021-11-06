Advisor Resource Council Takes $3.17 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.11% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 230,599 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

