Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $57.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.