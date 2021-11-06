Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.33%.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 212,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,107. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.