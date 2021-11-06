Analysts Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 256.83

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON CTEC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 222 ($2.90). 1,973,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.22. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.