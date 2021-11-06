Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Up 3%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s stock price rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 328.80 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 323.20 ($4.22). Approximately 815,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,226,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.10).

TRST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

