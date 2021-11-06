Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

