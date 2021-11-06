Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Amon has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $2,379.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

