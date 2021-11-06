The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.980-$7.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.39. 900,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.55.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

