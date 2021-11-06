Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NYSE CVNA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,264. Carvana has a 52-week low of $182.06 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total transaction of $631,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,676.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carvana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.81% of Carvana worth $1,983,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

