Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

