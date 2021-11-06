12,174 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 271,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after buying an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

