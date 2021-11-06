Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

