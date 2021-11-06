iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 280,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

