NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

