Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.