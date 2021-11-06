Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 304,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,249,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,837,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.70 and a 12 month high of $167.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

