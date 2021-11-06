Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Position Raised by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $48,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $200.51 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $126.84 and a 1 year high of $200.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.