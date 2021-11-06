Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 16,163 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $3,315,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

