Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 3,926 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.48%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

