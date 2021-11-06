Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $212.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the lowest is $210.30 million. Zscaler reported sales of $142.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $951.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,329 shares of company stock worth $99,235,041. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.44 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $338.54.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

