Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $22.29. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 193,778 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 68,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

