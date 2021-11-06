Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ OMP opened at $25.17 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

OMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.