Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 498 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.65.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.92 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $820.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.