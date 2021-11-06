Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $426,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $319.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $323.82. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

