Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 82,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 102,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

