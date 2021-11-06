United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $202.30 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day moving average is $192.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,083 shares of company stock worth $6,598,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

