Tredegar Co. (TG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Tredegar has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tredegar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Tredegar worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

